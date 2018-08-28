Gallery
Clowns and fire breathers at the Ipswich Fun Day in 1983
PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 January 2019
Archant
We kick off 2019 with a step back in time - to 1983 when fire breathers, clowns and would-be athletes were having fun in Hollywells Park.
A fire breathing display impressing a big crowd Picture: ARCHANT
Ipswich Fun Day is immortalised in these photos showing bands, performers and fun-loving children.
Chances to win big prizes that the Evening Star was giving away in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT
There was a kids’ race, clowns to entertain the crowds and fire breathers that left visitors mesmerised by their talents.
No matter the weather it didn't stop people from having fun Picture: ARCHANT
The Ipswich Carnival Queen and Princess were in attendance, giving people the chance to win a stereo radio cassette recorder from The Evening Star.
Enjoying a chance to sit in the clown car Picture: ARCHANT
Were you one of those at this event? It was a key date in the Ipswich diary back then.
Children supplying some of the music for the day Picture: ARCHANT