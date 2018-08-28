Rain

Clowns and fire breathers at the Ipswich Fun Day in 1983

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 January 2019

Posing with goodies from the Fun Day in Ipswich 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

We kick off 2019 with a step back in time - to 1983 when fire breathers, clowns and would-be athletes were having fun in Hollywells Park.

A fire breathing display impressing a big crowd Picture: ARCHANTA fire breathing display impressing a big crowd Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Fun Day is immortalised in these photos showing bands, performers and fun-loving children.

Chances to win big prizes that the Evening Star was giving away in 1983 Picture: ARCHANTChances to win big prizes that the Evening Star was giving away in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

There was a kids’ race, clowns to entertain the crowds and fire breathers that left visitors mesmerised by their talents.

No matter the weather it didn't stop people from having fun Picture: ARCHANTNo matter the weather it didn't stop people from having fun Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich Carnival Queen and Princess were in attendance, giving people the chance to win a stereo radio cassette recorder from The Evening Star.

Enjoying a chance to sit in the clown car Picture: ARCHANTEnjoying a chance to sit in the clown car Picture: ARCHANT

Were you one of those at this event? It was a key date in the Ipswich diary back then.

Children supplying some of the music for the day Picture: ARCHANTChildren supplying some of the music for the day Picture: ARCHANT

