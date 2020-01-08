Ipswich charity aims to boost recycling

One of the best-known recycling charities in the area is celebrating its 30th birthday with a fundraising quiz later this month.

The Ipswich Furniture project takes on unwanted furniture and electrical goods, restores them and either passes them on to people in need or sells them to households looking for a bargain.

To boost its funds it is holding a quiz evening on January 23 at Seckford Hall near Woodbridge.

Mick Allison, Chair of the Project Trustees, said: "Over the past year we have re-used or re-cycled furniture and electrical items weighing 359 tons, providing discounts and free furniture worth over £107,000 to low income customers, on the sale of household goods. The majority of our beneficiaries live in Ipswich.

"At the same time the sale of all goods raised £353,000 towards the Project's overheads of £408,000 and we saved the environment over 458 tonnes of CO2 emissions."

Bob Whitehead, Chief Executive, added: "As well as tacking poverty and reducing environmental waste the Project has an excellent track record of providing training and working experience for people of all ages who can benefit from time spent with a friendly and supportive local employer.

"We are proud of the work that we do in helping people to get job-ready during their time with us."

Lord Deben, Patron of Ipswich Furniture Project, said: "The Ipswich Furniture Project is a wonderful example of community action. Working both with volunteers and employed people, it is pivotal in the remarkable record of recycling in Ipswich."

People can register their interest in attending the Quiz Evening by emailing the project or calling 01473 404004.