Futura Park factory taking shape – will Lidl be next for development?

A new factory on Ipswich’s Futura Park is rapidly taking shape and should be ready to start production in spring 2021.

Shoppers are still waiting to hear confirmation of plans that a new Lidl will be built on the last remaining site on the park, which had its ground-cutting ceremony two months ago.

The supermarket chain is hoping to build a larger store to replace its Ravenswood branch on the other side of Nacton Road.

However, the new Hubbard Products factory - which makes refrigeration equipment is becoming a new landmark on the site - should see its external works complete within the next few weeks.

That should allow internal work to be completed – and the building ready to hand over to its new occupiers in February next year.

The company hopes to start production on the site in April of next year.

Work only officially started in September, but it is seen as a major vote of confidence in the town that the company currently based on Ransomes Europark is keen to stay in the area.

The site of its current factory could become a new service station, coffee shop and restaurant if plans submitted to Ipswich council are passed.

A spokesman for Futura Park developers Aquigen said: “The new factory is right on schedule, it doesn’t take long to get buildings like this up and it is all going very well.

“We hope that Hubbard will be able to move in exactly as planned.”

The new, larger, factory should enable Hubbard Products to expand from its current 170 employees to 250 within the next five years.

Meanwhile, talks are still continuing between the Aquigen, Lidl and Ipswich Borough Ccouncil about the German-owned discount food chain taking on the last vacant area on the Futura Park site.

It has confirmed that it is hoping to build a larger store to replace its Ravenswood supermarket – and it has already applied to the borough council for a drinks off licence.

There are hopes that a formal planning application for the new store will be lodged before the end of the year – which would allow it to be discussed by members of Ipswich council’s planning and development committee early in 2021.