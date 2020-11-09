E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Futura Park factory taking shape – will Lidl be next for development?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 November 2020

The Hubbards Products factory development is taking shape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Hubbards Products factory development is taking shape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new factory on Ipswich’s Futura Park is rapidly taking shape and should be ready to start production in spring 2021.

Shoppers are still waiting to hear confirmation of plans that a new Lidl will be built on the last remaining site on the park, which had its ground-cutting ceremony two months ago.

MORE: Work starts on new factory

Shoppers are still waiting to hear confirmation of plans that a new Lidl will be built on the last remaining site on the park, which had its ground-cutting ceremony two months ago.

The supermarket chain is hoping to build a larger store to replace its Ravenswood branch on the other side of Nacton Road.

However, the new Hubbard Products factory - which makes refrigeration equipment is becoming a new landmark on the site - should see its external works complete within the next few weeks.

That should allow internal work to be completed – and the building ready to hand over to its new occupiers in February next year.

The company hopes to start production on the site in April of next year.

You may also want to watch:

Work only officially started in September, but it is seen as a major vote of confidence in the town that the company currently based on Ransomes Europark is keen to stay in the area.

The site of its current factory could become a new service station, coffee shop and restaurant if plans submitted to Ipswich council are passed.

A spokesman for Futura Park developers Aquigen said: “The new factory is right on schedule, it doesn’t take long to get buildings like this up and it is all going very well.

“We hope that Hubbard will be able to move in exactly as planned.”

MORE: Lidl prepares to move to Futura Park

The new, larger, factory should enable Hubbard Products to expand from its current 170 employees to 250 within the next five years.

Meanwhile, talks are still continuing between the Aquigen, Lidl and Ipswich Borough Ccouncil about the German-owned discount food chain taking on the last vacant area on the Futura Park site.

It has confirmed that it is hoping to build a larger store to replace its Ravenswood supermarket – and it has already applied to the borough council for a drinks off licence.

There are hopes that a formal planning application for the new store will be lodged before the end of the year – which would allow it to be discussed by members of Ipswich council’s planning and development committee early in 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Futura Park factory taking shape – will Lidl be next for development?

The Hubbards Products factory development is taking shape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drunk driver found lying down asleep in field

Alex Riley was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Gardener for cannabis farm worth up to £50k faces deportation

Gentian Gjuni has admitted production of cannabis. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First glimpse at major revamp planned for Felixstowe’s iconic Spa Pavilion

An artist's impression of what the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion may look like when the medium term investment programme is complete. It may contain new housing and parking areas Photo: Spa Pavilion

Tired legs, a chance to progress, new faces and maybe even a record-breaker - Town take on Crawley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town are in action in the EFL Trophy this evening. Corrie Ndaba (right) could be involved as could Liam Gibbs (pictured right celebrating a goal in the FA Youth Cup last week).Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER