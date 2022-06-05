News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: Your pictures of Ipswich's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:04 PM June 5, 2022
Dozens of people took part in the Jubilee celebrations in Brookfield Road

Dozens of people took part in the Jubilee celebrations in Brookfield Road - Credit: Shaun Watson

It's been a long weekend of celebration in Ipswich as the Suffolk town got together to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

To commemorate the historic occasion, people in Ipswich turned out in full force to take part in the joyous weekend, with street parties and get-togethers in and around the town.

Here is a gallery of some of those events:

The aptly named Jubilee Close was destined to have a celebration this bank holiday weekend

The aptly named Jubilee Close just outside Ipswich was destined to have a celebration this bank holiday weekend - Credit: Michele Ostler

St Leonards Street party for the Jubilee Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People in St Leonard's Road held a street party after a helping hand from this newspaper - Credit: charlotte Bond

Wards View Street Party

Wards View street party was alive with the sound of music as residents gathered together to mark the occasion - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Downside Close in Ipswich was one of many places to get involved this weekend

Downside Close in Ipswich was one of many places to get involved this weekend - Credit: Chloe Squirrell

Sonja and Dag Offer-Ohlsen with June Petrie. Wherstead park proms for the Jubilee celebrations Pict

Sonja and Dag Offer-Ohlsen with June Petrie. Wherstead park proms for the Jubilee celebrations - Credit: charlotte Bond

One garden had a visit from its very own queen!

The presentation of a crown in one Ipswich garden - Credit: Tracey Parrish

Jane and Nigel Spinks. Wherstead park proms for the Jubilee celebrations Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jane and Nigel Spinks, who is in the running for best dressed this weekend! - Credit: charlotte Bond

Tribute to the Queen by Peter Parkington of Martlesham Heath.

A tribute to the Queen by Peter Parkington of Martlesham Heath. Peter served in Royal Navy and this message is traditionally enscribed on the rum barrels - Credit: Richard Lawrence

