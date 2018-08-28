Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Scouts and guides return for the Gang Show

PUBLISHED: 15:33 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 10 January 2019

The Ioswich Gang Show will be at the Great School Theatre from April 10-13.

The Ioswich Gang Show will be at the Great School Theatre from April 10-13.

IPSWICH GANG SHOW

Song, dance and comedy will be back on the bill at this year’s Ipswich Gang Show.

Now in it’s 81st year, the Scout and Guide movement show takes place at the Great School Theatre in Ivry Street, Ipswich, from April 10-13.

A show spokesman said: “As always this is a show of all-round family entertainment.

“There is a nod to the founder of Gang Shows, with some traditional Ralph Reader songs in the opening, and numbers featuring up to date songs from Ed Sheeran, McFly and The Greatest Showman.

“There is also comedy in the form of sketches including one from the Two Ronnies.”

The Mini Gang, made up of members of the cub scouts, will also perform.

Tickets can be bpught from Craftability, 4 St Lawrence Street, Ipswich or by telephoning 01473 561004

They are also available online at the Gang Showwebsite.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Man dies following Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Before and after pictures show destruction of beach huts by high tide

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger:’ Flood warning issued for the River Waveney

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness saw group of boys jump into van before attack on Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, murder trial told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘One or two will probably go out’ – new signings will lead to exits, says Lambert

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Boredom’ driven crimes no longer a laughing matter for 14-year-old girl

Garrick Way in Ipswich Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Everything you need to know about TV chef Jamie Oliver’s move to Essex

Spains Hall, Tudor splendour

‘Our children were sitting in cold classrooms’ – Parents’ anger over primary school heating failure

Whitton Community Primary School saw power and heating failures this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists