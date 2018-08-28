Scouts and guides return for the Gang Show

The Ioswich Gang Show will be at the Great School Theatre from April 10-13. IPSWICH GANG SHOW

Song, dance and comedy will be back on the bill at this year’s Ipswich Gang Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now in it’s 81st year, the Scout and Guide movement show takes place at the Great School Theatre in Ivry Street, Ipswich, from April 10-13.

A show spokesman said: “As always this is a show of all-round family entertainment.

“There is a nod to the founder of Gang Shows, with some traditional Ralph Reader songs in the opening, and numbers featuring up to date songs from Ed Sheeran, McFly and The Greatest Showman.

“There is also comedy in the form of sketches including one from the Two Ronnies.”

The Mini Gang, made up of members of the cub scouts, will also perform.

Tickets can be bpught from Craftability, 4 St Lawrence Street, Ipswich or by telephoning 01473 561004

They are also available online at the Gang Showwebsite.