E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for 1,100 new homes in Ipswich ‘garden suburb’ move one step closer

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 May 2020

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A proposal for a “garden suburb scheme” boasting more than 1,000 new homes on the outskirts of Ipswich has moved a step closer.

An exhbition on the Henley Gate development in 2016 Picture: SIMON PARKERAn exhbition on the Henley Gate development in 2016 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Outline planning permission had already been granted to build the 1,100 new homes at the Henley Gate site, south of Lower Road in Westerfield, by Ipswich Borough Council and East Suffolk Council.

Now developer Crest Nicholson has submitted a detailed application for approval, which includes propoals for a ”country park”.

The 24.5 hectare country park is planned to act as a buffer to nearby Westerfield, offering walkers and cyclists an “attractive” and “tidy” leisure spot, while also offering views from the planned new homes.

It will include footpaths, cycle routes, benches, viewing platforms and “doggy dipping pools”, while aiming to help secure biodiversity in the local area.

Vehicular access to the country park would be provided via Westerfield Road.

Westerfield Parish Council has welcomed the plans and said it is pleased to see the inclusion of the country park. However, it raised serious concerns over the “grossly underestimated” impact of traffic on the village and how it will affect local roads.

Other parish councils have echoed concerns over traffic flow, while fears have also been raised over flood risks, with the site encompassing part of the Westerfield Brook.

The plans form part of a wider move to build 3,500 homes in the area, with land north of Bromeswell Road also earmarked for developed on or after 2021.

A “local centre” providing 250sqm of convenience floor space is also included in the plans, as is provision to build a primary school and sports facilities.

Speaking earlier this year, a Crest Nicholson spokesman said the firm was “delighted” the plans were moving forward.

The spokesman added the development will “cement” investment in the area and create significant contributions to local infrastructure while remaining “sensitive” to the local environment.

Residents of Westerfield were written to by developers on Thursday, May 21.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

John Lewis reveals exact date for reopening of Ipswich store

John Lewis at Home, Ipswich, is one of the 13 UK branches reopening to the public in June. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum of four ‘devastated’ as Devin, 2, diagnosed with cancer during lockdown

Councillor Louise Fowler pictured here with her 2-year-old son Devin is urging the public to seek medical advice if they are worried about any unusual symptoms. Picture: LOUISE FOWLER

Plans for 1,100 new homes in Ipswich ‘garden suburb’ move one step closer

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Felixstowe Book Festival goes online to beat lockdown

George Alagiah who is taking part in a digital discussion as part of this year's Felixstowe Book Festival Photo:Jeff Overs

Everything you need to know about the government’s new test and trace system

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24