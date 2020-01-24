See first designs for new Ipswich northern fringe homes

Newsroom

newsroom@archant.co.uk 24 January, 2020 - 05:30

Plans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

First designs for thousands of homes north of Ipswich have been unveiled to the public.

Norther Fringe map Norther Fringe map

Developer Crest Nicholson held a public exhibition last night at Ipswich Sports Club where it presented detailed proposals for the first 180 homes of the Henley Gate site - also known as Ipswich Garden Suburb.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee already delegated powers in April 2018 to chief planning officers to grant outline approval, once they had sorted financial contributions and infrastructure arrangements.

Those agreements are set to be completed by the end of this month.

The detailed designs will then be put forward by developers for consideration, following an analysis of the public's feedback last night.

Work has begun on the Northern Fringe Development on Henley Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Work has begun on the Northern Fringe Development on Henley Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Crest Nicholson spokesman said: "The public exhibition provides an opportunity for the local community to learn more about the development proposals to provide feedback."

The spokesman added: "We are currently working closely with Ipswich Borough Council to prepare a planning application for approximately 140 new homes in the first phase at Henley Gate.

"The development will be home to a park, primary school and other amenities providing a hub for the community. A consultation event is being held for local residents and the wider community to understand our proposal for the scheme and view the illustrative plans."

At the meeting, residents gathered to view information boards which displayed indicative designs of the properties as well as the layout of the first 180 homes.

One resident called Dez, who did not want to give his surname but lives nearby, said that road infrastructure was his main complaint.

He said: "I don't think the road network can sustain the number of cars which will come with the new houses.

"The council have said that Henley Road has capacity but all you need to do is to drive along there between half seven and eight and it can be carnage. "I think the houses look nice from what I have seen. Credit where it is due the houses don't look bad at all but that is not really the issue."

Another resident, Melanie, who also did not want to give her surname, said: "They were supposed to have all the traffic going out on the Westerfield side not onto Henly Road which is bad enough as it is anyway.

"It is a nice open space so I don't understand why they can't leave It like that."

So far, the council's planning committee has given its backing to two portions of the wider Ipswich Garden Suburb site - 1,110 homes by Crest Nicholson and 815 by Mersea Homes.

The ultimate vision is to have 3,500 homes on the site, which will also include a country park, secondary school, three primary schools and vehicle and pedestrian bridges over the railway line.

It is not yet clear when the detailed application, known as reserved matters, will be submitted to the council.

The northern fringe represents a key part of Ipswich's future housing provision, as there are few opportunities to expand outside the existing boundaries of the town.