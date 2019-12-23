Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour near a sheltered housing estate in Ipswich.

Officers were called to Garrick Way in the Whitton area of Ipswich at around 1.50pm on Sunday following reports of two males who were said to be shouting, swearing and being generally abusive in the area, which is home to the Castle Court Sheltered Housing Estate.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

They have since been released under investigation.