Days Gone By - More Gaumont memories, from Beatles and Rolling Stones to The Stranglers
PUBLISHED: 18:55 09 April 2020
Readers have been sharing their memories following our recent feature about chart-topping acts who appeared at the Ipswich Gaumont – now the Regent.
Nigel Norton writes: “I was shocked to see myself in a picture – I am one of the punks clad in leather jackets, there to see the Stranglers. I am not sure who the guy on the left is, but I am second from left, then it’s my brother- in-law, Paul Sycamore, then Collin Williams. We lived in Bures at the time, and still do, apart from Collin, who moved up to Cumbria.
“The Stranglers threatened to walk off the stage at one point because the crowd kept spitting at them. I do remember we rode to Ipswich on our motorcycles and on the way home nearly hit a man staggering around in the road, clearly drunk.”
Graham Day, of Stowmarket, writes: “My memories started in the 1960s. My sister and her then fiancé Michael, took me to two shows at the Gaumont.
“It was at The Gaumont that I first saw the larger-than-life character, the late David Lowe, the manager. The first show was The Beatles, in 1963. When The Beatles came on it was difficult to hear them at all, because of the wall of noise generated by the screams which were emanating from the audience. In just a few short years, not surprisingly, they decided to give up live performances!
“I also saw Don and Phil, the Everly Brothers, one of my brother-in-law’s favourite acts. The main supporting act was Bo Diddley, who came on stage flamboyantly dressed in a sharp red and black check suit, and playing his homemade guitars. His rhythm and blues rolled along at a frenetic rate, supported by his rumbling, persistent guitar rhythms. Original and exciting to watch, and ‘instrumental’ in setting the scene for my music listening over many years!”
The Rolling Stones were another memorable support act. Graham said: “I recall they played at the front of the stage, and sang four or five numbers, including Chuck Berry’s Come on, and their first single, I Wanna Be Your Man, Mick Jagger excelled on harmonica and tambourine! At least we could hear them.
“I do not recall many concerts in the 70s and 80s, but resumed trips to the Regent in the 1990s with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings, Jools Holland, and Paul Rodgers (Free).”
Graham Feasey from Ipswich also got in touch, saying: “I was lucky enough to see the Beatles at the Regent in 1964. I was eight years old and my mum managed to get tickets for the stalls at the back. The one abiding memory is one of the sheer volume of screaming by the fans throughout the concert. It made hearing the music virtually impossible. Great memories.”
