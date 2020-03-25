E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Theatre hosted chart-toppers when bands toured small venues

PUBLISHED: 19:04 26 March 2020

Bay City Rollers fans queuing up outside the Gaumont in May 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Bay City Rollers fans queuing up outside the Gaumont in May 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Over the decades, the Ipswich Gaumont played host to some of the biggest worldwide music stars.

The crowd ready to see David Essex perform at the Gaumont in November 1974 Picture: ARCHANTThe crowd ready to see David Essex perform at the Gaumont in November 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Today – now the Regent – it still thrives, presenting major national touring shows as part of a wide variety of top quality entertainment all year round.

Part of the crowd at the Gaumont in Ipswich watching the Bay City Rollers perform Picture: ARCHANTPart of the crowd at the Gaumont in Ipswich watching the Bay City Rollers perform Picture: ARCHANT

But when times were different and the top bands and singers criss-crossed the country touring provincial theatres, the venue in St Helen’s Street was able to stage shows regulary featuring chart-topping artists from the UK and USA.

Ozzy Osbourne at the Ipswich Gaumont in 1995 Picture: ARCHANTOzzy Osbourne at the Ipswich Gaumont in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

Nowadays bands focus on huge arenas and the old venues miss out.

The Beatles visit the Gaumont Theatre Ipswich in 1964 Picture: ARCHANTThe Beatles visit the Gaumont Theatre Ipswich in 1964 Picture: ARCHANT

But back in the 1960s the Gaumont (which at the time was also one of the town’s three cinemas) hosted the Beatles, and in the 70s and 80s the Bay City Rollers, Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Elvis Costello, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Gary Numan, the Boomtown Rats, The Clash, Damned, Stranglers, Thin Lizzy and Stiff Little Fingers, plus Tina Turner.

Thin Lizzy live at the Gaumont April 1975 Picture: ARCHANTThin Lizzy live at the Gaumont April 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you see these acts? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

