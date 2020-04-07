Nostalgia: Theatre hosted chart-toppers when bands toured small venues
Over the decades, the Ipswich Gaumont played host to some of the biggest worldwide music stars.
Today – now the Regent – it still thrives, presenting major national touring shows as part of a wide variety of top quality entertainment all year round.
But when times were different and the top bands and singers criss-crossed the country touring provincial theatres, the venue in St Helen’s Street was able to stage shows regulary featuring chart-topping artists from the UK and USA.
Nowadays bands focus on huge arenas and the old venues miss out.
But back in the 1960s the Gaumont (which at the time was also one of the town’s three cinemas) hosted the Beatles, and in the 70s and 80s the Bay City Rollers, Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Elvis Costello, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Gary Numan, the Boomtown Rats, The Clash, Damned, Stranglers, Thin Lizzy and Stiff Little Fingers, plus Tina Turner.
