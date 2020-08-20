E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
GCSE results day 2020: Live updates from Ipswich schools

PUBLISHED: 08:27 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 20 August 2020

Honor Quinton and Martha South finding out their GCSE results in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GCSE pupils across Ipswich are picking up their results after a year of hard work in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

We will be bringing you the latest news and pictures from schools throughout the town as students toast the end of their secondary education.

In the face of uproar about a switch to a controversial A-levels algorithm last week, the government announced earlier this week that the system will be replaced with teacher-assessed grades.

The system comes after no exams were sat as a result of the pandemic.

Pupils studying for Btecs have also faced frustration after their results were pulled at the 11th hour by exam board Pearson, as it looks to re-grade results in line with GCSE and A-levels.

Ipswich Academy

The Ofsted good rated school has praised its pupils for their hard work and resilience amid the pandemic, with 62% of pupils achieving between a grade 9 (formerly an A*) to 4 (formerly a C) in English and maths.

Abbie Thorrington, principal at the school, said: “All the staff at Ipswich Academy want to say a big thank you to our year 11 students, their families and our wonderfully supportive community today.  “Navigating such an important year in their education through the coronavirus lockdown has been testing for all of us but their hard work, strength and resilience is demonstrated by the results today.

“They have all been amazing, we are incredibly proud and will continue to support them as they move into the further education of their choice.”

St Alban’s Catholic High School

More than 160 pupils found out their results this morning, with 84% of pupils finishing their secondary education with a grade 4 or higher in English and maths.

Headteacher Matt Baker said: “We are so proud of a wonderful group of students that they worked so hard throughout their time with us, enabling us to award these amazing grades.  “This is the perfect way to finish their year – we look forward to welcoming them back into our sixth form in September.”

Stay with us for updates from each school as the day continues.

