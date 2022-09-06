Ipswich theatre proud to be part of 'cultural capital of Suffolk'

Physical theatre company Gecko is delighted to have found a site for a permanent space in Ipswich. - Credit: JOHN FERGUSON PHOTOGRAPHY

An Ipswich-based theatre company is celebrating finding a new home at last – and is excited to continuing being part of the town’s thriving art scene.

Last week, Ipswich Borough Council announced plans to build physical-theatre company Gecko a brand new rehearsal space on West End Road.

Originally, it had been hoped that to convert the empty warehouse building on the corner of St Peter’s Dock and Foundry Lane, but these plans were abandoned in July. It is now thought a restaurant will fill the space.

Gecko performers in Institute, a work which deals with how people move through trauma. - Credit: JOHN FERGUSON PHOTOGRAPHY

“The great thing about this is that we will be building the space we need, rather than trying to shoehorn ourselves into a building that already exists,” said Steve Allman, Gecko’s head of operations and development.

“We’re really excited, and it’s been great working with the team over at Ipswich Borough Council.

“They’re really excited about doing this project as well because I think they see this as a catalyst for change in that area of town, and a renewal of the riverside and the connection from the west end down to the Waterfront.”

Steve said he considers Ipswich to be the “cultural capital of Suffolk.”

“I love the fact that there are artistic companies spread throughout the town,” he said.

“We have the New Wolsey just up the road, Dance East down the river, and Eastern Angles at the other end of town.”

He also cited the Regent theatre in St Helen’s Street, and the Red Rose Chain, based in Gippeswyk Avenue.

Steve continued: “Sometimes, people try to bring all of these things together to create a cultural quarter, but actually, I think Ipswich is itself a cultural quarter.

“We’ve got such diverse arts organisations here. It’s great that each of those arts organisations is threaded throughout the town. It gets people moving around, and exploring other areas as well.”

Hopes for a rehearsal space on the Waterfront were abandoned in July. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A site for a new rehearsal building has been found on West End Road. - Credit: Google Maps

He also said that the company hopes this new home will help them reach a wider audience.

“We’ve been in the town for so many years, and we’ve toured nationally and internationally – but actually, we’re quite hidden,” he said.

“It will be far easier to make our work, but also to share it with the people of Ipswich. It won’t be a space we would bring a paying audience to, but it would allow us to bring in small groups of people to watch rehearsals, or invite other groups to explore particular themes that will help shape our work.”