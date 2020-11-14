Stunning former Ipswich hotel put on the market as family home
PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 14 November 2020
A stunning Georgian-style home originally built as a hotel has gone on the market in Ipswich.
The 11-bed, 11-bathroom home in Norwich Road – previously run as the Bentley Tower Hotel – has been put up for sale for offers in excess of £850,000.
The unlisted building, originally built by the church in the 1840s, was originally intended to serve as a guesthouse for travelling merchants and got its name from the nearby village of Bentley.
At the time of construction, the village – eight miles away – was visible from the hotel’s tower, although it still offers fantastic views.
Complete with classical Georgian features, each bedroom comes with its own en-suite, while there are also three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor – including a bar.
Its historic features are visible through the ground floor, including original coving and marble fireplaces.
There is also a large basement, kitchen, utility room and car park at the front of the property.
The hotel’s current owners, who purchased the property 32 years ago, have renovated the garden that is lit up in colour in the evening – complete with a koi carp pond.
An estate agent at Ipswich’s Woodcock & Son estate agents, marketing the property, said the former hotel could make for a “stunning” family home.
Not far from Christchurch Park, the property is also within walking distance of Ipswich School and the town centre.
