Stunning former Ipswich hotel put on the market as family home

PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 14 November 2020

The stunning building boasts three reception rooms on the ground floor Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

The stunning building boasts three reception rooms on the ground floor Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

A stunning Georgian-style home originally built as a hotel has gone on the market in Ipswich.

The former Bentley Tower Hotel has been put up for sale Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTSThe former Bentley Tower Hotel has been put up for sale Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

The 11-bed, 11-bathroom home in Norwich Road – previously run as the Bentley Tower Hotel – has been put up for sale for offers in excess of £850,000.

The unlisted building, originally built by the church in the 1840s, was originally intended to serve as a guesthouse for travelling merchants and got its name from the nearby village of Bentley.

At the time of construction, the village – eight miles away – was visible from the hotel’s tower, although it still offers fantastic views.

Complete with classical Georgian features, each bedroom comes with its own en-suite, while there are also three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor – including a bar.

The property gets its name from the village of Bentley, just outside Ipswich Picture: Woodcock and Son Estate AgentsThe property gets its name from the village of Bentley, just outside Ipswich Picture: Woodcock and Son Estate Agents

Its historic features are visible through the ground floor, including original coving and marble fireplaces.

There is also a large basement, kitchen, utility room and car park at the front of the property.

The hotel’s current owners, who purchased the property 32 years ago, have renovated the garden that is lit up in colour in the evening – complete with a koi carp pond.

An estate agent at Ipswich’s Woodcock & Son estate agents, marketing the property, said the former hotel could make for a “stunning” family home.

The stunning property could be a wonderful family home Picture: Woodcock and Son Estate AgentsThe stunning property could be a wonderful family home Picture: Woodcock and Son Estate Agents

Not far from Christchurch Park, the property is also within walking distance of Ipswich School and the town centre.

The elegant interior of the former Bentley Tower Hotel Picture: Woodcock and Son Estate AgentsThe elegant interior of the former Bentley Tower Hotel Picture: Woodcock and Son Estate Agents

The garden includes a koi carp pond Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTSThe garden includes a koi carp pond Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

Built in the 1840s, the building is full of Georgian features Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTSBuilt in the 1840s, the building is full of Georgian features Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

Estate agents Woodcock and Son hope the former hotel will make for a perfect family home Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTSEstate agents Woodcock and Son hope the former hotel will make for a perfect family home Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

