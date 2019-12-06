'It's a Christmas miracle' - Husband reunited with lost wedding ring three months on

Gerald and Rosemary Webb from Claydon celebrate the return of his missing wedding ring.

An Ipswich man has received his dream Christmas present thanks to the powers of Facebook - as he is reunited with his wedding ring which fell off during a trip to the supermarket.

Gerald and Rosemary Webb from Claydon celebrate the return of his missing wedding ring.

Gerald Webb says he "couldn't believe it" when his daughter Sally surprised him with his long lost wedding ring, three months after losing it.

The 88-year-old, who lives in Claydon with his wife Rosemary, realised that his beloved gold wedding ring was not on his finger following a hospital appointment and a trip to Sainsbury's more than 12 weeks ago.

"I was very upset and I didn't know what to say really," said Gerald, who has lived in Ipswich all his life. "I was sure that I didn't leave it at home, but I couldn't believe it. I was worried someone would sell it on."

Rosemary, his wife of 68 years, continued: "Gerald was getting more and more upset every day.

Gerald and Rosemary Webb on their wedding day from their family album.

"But on Thursday night we were sat at home and Sally called asking 'what would you want for Christmas the most of all', and I said to have his ring back.

"She then turned up with the ring in her hands and we both broke down."

After realising her father had lost the ring, Sally turned to Facebook in a desperate plea to find the precious item - which wife Rosemary had got made for Gerald after saving her pennies from her job as a waitress at Footman Pretty in the 1950s.

Sally, who is a teacher at Ipswich School, said her parents had completely lost hope after endless calls to the hospital and Sainsbury's in Warren Heath.

The distinctive gold ring that has been returned three months after it went missing in a supermarket.

She said: "It was a complete shot in the dark, but luckily the post quickly took off and it's had more than 1,400 shares."

A few days ago, Sally received a message on Facebook from a lady called Emma Blake, who had seen the post circulating on social media and claimed she had seen the ring in one of the cupboards at Sainsbury's, where she works.

Sally was then able to reunite the ring with her father to give the perfect happy ending.

"He was speechless," said Sally.

Gerald and Rosemary Webb from Claydon holding the gold ring that has been returned to them three months after it went missing in a supermarket after their family posted about it on Facebook.

"He really had given up hope and he was a bit sceptical at first, but I'm so relieved it's been found."

Mrs Webb is however a little frustrated following the find - as she was having a replica made for her husband's Christmas present.

She laughed: "That's Gerald's present ruined!"