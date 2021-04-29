Published: 12:11 PM April 29, 2021

A new taskforce has been formed to try to push forward the creation of a digital town centre for Ipswich as part of the Towns Deal funding granted by the government.

Ipswich Central is driving the £2m project to improve the town's digital infrastructure with funding from the £25m award announced last month. The new taskforce will be chaired by Chris Pont, chief executive and co-founder of IJYI, a software development company based in Princes Street.

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter said: “Working with our Town Deal partners, we recognised the huge potential of a digital programme and Chris will help us to bring together the brightest IT brains in the area to help us to work up our ambitious investment plans.

"This announcement coincides with our launch of the ‘connected town centre’ concept which will mean more people living, working and socialising centrally and the digital programme will be essential to that.”

Chris Pont said: “I am Ipswich born and bred, feel incredibly lucky to have an historic Waterfront with some unique venues and a number of picturesque parks with excellent facilities.

"Digital Ipswich will help to knit all of this together, keep people updated on what’s happening, help businesses increase their customer base, and generate a much greater sense of community and pride for our town, with innovative use of technology and data.”