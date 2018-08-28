When does the rain arrive this week?
PUBLISHED: 11:46 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 26 November 2018
Archant
It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?
After a damp start across the region, today’s forecast looks changeable with scattered showers and patchy cloud cover for the whole region.
The heaviest rainfall is expected in the south-eastern coastal areas around Ipswich and Felixstowe, with temperatures reaching a maximum 8C.
Umbrellas and raincoats are looking necessary on Tuesday night, when a new cold front with heavy showers drive in from the west and turn patchier as it reaches the east coast around Aldeburgh.
A Weatherquest forecaster said: “Tuesday is looking quite wet this week, with a band of rain pushing from the west and breaking up as it heads over the majority of the region.
“Today’s (Monday) scattered showers will likely be heaviest in Ipswich but bright spells can be expected after the rain has passed.
“Suffolk will be mostly dry in the build-up to Tuesday’s rain, likely to fall overnight and Wednesday morning before returning to a turbulent week of weather.
“Thursday and Friday will be keeping up the unsettled weather before a second band of rain arrives at the end of the week and gusts begin to pick up.”
The strongest winds of the week are expected to arrive by the weekend, with speeds of 30mph likely and a possibility of 40mph gusts.
The Orwell Bridge can close if wind speeds reach 50mph but there are no reports of the bridge closing at this time.