'She has got such a heart of gold': the Ipswich girl trying to make the world smile

Dejah Robinson with one of her glittery sunflowers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk schoolgirl is hoping to make people smile with her random act of kindness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dejah Robinson is on a mission to spread happiness around the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dejah Robinson is on a mission to spread happiness around the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seven year-old Dejah Robinson from Ipswich is creating glittery sunflowers to help spread happiness around the county, and eventually the world.

Two hundred of the special sunflowers have been hand made by the Gusford Primary School pupil and her mum Lindzi Bridges, who are now handing them out in the hope they will be passed from person to person to keep people smiling.

"I love to make people smile it makes the world a better place," said Dejah.

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I'm happy my sunflowers make people happy, it makes me feel happy."

The sunflowers aren't Dejah's first random act of kindness.

You may also want to watch:

Dejah began helping others back in 2017 when she chose to put together 10 Christmas boxes for the shoe box appeal as well as taking cake to the residents of a local care home where her nan worked.

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"She always wanted to put money in charity boxes. I had to explain to her that we can't always do that. So we decided that she could do something before Christmas and that she could choose what to do," explained Miss Bridges.

The following year she delivered food to the accident and emergency department at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Eve which included; 50 lunch boxes for paramedics, two platters of food for the neonatal department and a hamper for the Macmillan Day unit.

Dejah has had problems with her health; she has a cyst and a hole in her tibia and has had a number of operations on her legs. "She has had a poorly leg for the past two years. Some of the time she has to wear a custom cast," said Miss Bridges.

"She can't run or jump or hop and she can't go out at lunchtime."

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile across the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile across the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite her own health issues, Dejah remains committed to helping other people.

"She wanted to make people smile so we sat down and decided to make sunflowers because they are bright and sunny," said Miss Bridges.

"She wants to get them across the world. She has got such a heart of gold."

Miss Bridges has created the Facebook page 'Dejah's Operation Spread a Smile' so that people can chart the journey of each sunflower and anyone interested in helping to share the flowers can get in touch with the family there.