E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'She has got such a heart of gold': the Ipswich girl trying to make the world smile

PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 November 2019

Dejah Robinson with one of her glittery sunflowers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dejah Robinson with one of her glittery sunflowers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk schoolgirl is hoping to make people smile with her random act of kindness.

Dejah Robinson is on a mission to spread happiness around the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDejah Robinson is on a mission to spread happiness around the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seven year-old Dejah Robinson from Ipswich is creating glittery sunflowers to help spread happiness around the county, and eventually the world.

Two hundred of the special sunflowers have been hand made by the Gusford Primary School pupil and her mum Lindzi Bridges, who are now handing them out in the hope they will be passed from person to person to keep people smiling.

"I love to make people smile it makes the world a better place," said Dejah.

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I'm happy my sunflowers make people happy, it makes me feel happy."

The sunflowers aren't Dejah's first random act of kindness.

You may also want to watch:

Dejah began helping others back in 2017 when she chose to put together 10 Christmas boxes for the shoe box appeal as well as taking cake to the residents of a local care home where her nan worked.

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"She always wanted to put money in charity boxes. I had to explain to her that we can't always do that. So we decided that she could do something before Christmas and that she could choose what to do," explained Miss Bridges.

The following year she delivered food to the accident and emergency department at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Eve which included; 50 lunch boxes for paramedics, two platters of food for the neonatal department and a hamper for the Macmillan Day unit.

Dejah has had problems with her health; she has a cyst and a hole in her tibia and has had a number of operations on her legs. "She has had a poorly leg for the past two years. Some of the time she has to wear a custom cast," said Miss Bridges.

"She can't run or jump or hop and she can't go out at lunchtime."

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile across the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile across the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite her own health issues, Dejah remains committed to helping other people.

"She wanted to make people smile so we sat down and decided to make sunflowers because they are bright and sunny," said Miss Bridges.

"She wants to get them across the world. She has got such a heart of gold."

Miss Bridges has created the Facebook page 'Dejah's Operation Spread a Smile' so that people can chart the journey of each sunflower and anyone interested in helping to share the flowers can get in touch with the family there.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights caused delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Most Read

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights caused delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Staff and customers save the day as burst pipe threatens birthday celebrations at Saxmundham play centre

4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham after a burst pipe caused flooding on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

‘She has got such a heart of gold’: the Ipswich girl trying to make the world smile

Dejah Robinson with one of her glittery sunflowers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy road near A12 to be closed for two days

The two slip roads leading from the A12 on to the B1438 and vice versa will be closed next week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lambert takes the theory test and has big decisions to make as Ipswich visit Rochdale for first time

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich first class reception photographs in paper TODAY

A sneak look at the first class Ipswich pictures 2019 - Heath Primary School Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists