'You're strong, you're beautiful' - Dejah's message to domestic abuse survivors
- Credit: Lindzi Bridges
A nine-year-old from Ipswich with a "heart of gold" has given sunflower badges to domestic abuse survivors.
Dejah Robinson made 50 badges to give to Lighthouse Women's Aid and a further 50 for her nanny's care home.
Written on them is an affirmation, which says: "You're bright, you're strong, you're beautiful and keep smiling."
Mum Lindsey Bridges could not be prouder, she said: "She is definitely to me one in a million
"She's got a heart of gold and she is always wanting to make people smile.
"She's got other special deeds planned for this year as well but they are secret at the moment.
"She was gutted when Covid hit as her other ones couldn't be spread as much. They did make it to so many places such as the Antarctic, America, Japan, Russia, all over the world.
"So she's going to spread the smiles around as much as she can around here for now."
On Wednesday after school, Ms Bridges will help Dejah deliver them to the charity and home.