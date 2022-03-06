News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'We think you're brilliant': Ipswich girl wins holiday on Ant and Dec show

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:21 AM March 6, 2022
Dejah Robinson from Ipswich won a free holiday on last nights Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Dejah Robinson from Ipswich won a free holiday on last nights Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - Credit: ITV/SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich schoolgirl has won a free holiday from an Ant and Dec TV show in recognition of her random acts of kindness.

Dejah Robinson appeared on the happiest minute segment of Saturday Night Takeaway yesterday and won a free Takeaway Getaway holiday for spreading joy to people across the world with her handmade sunflowers.

Deja Bridges has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile

Dejah Robinson and her handmade sunflowers - Credit: Archant

Speaking during the segment Dec said: "We know five years ago you began spreading joy with random acts of kindness. You have handed out 500 homemade sunflowers to strangers across the world, reaching as far as Antarctica, and we've got one here in the studio.

"Dejah, we think you're brilliant and you're getting a Takeaway Getaway!"

During the segment, Dejah could be seen hugging her mum in excitement.

Dejah made all of her glittery sunflowers by hand to help spread happiness across the county and eventually the world

She began helping others back in 2017 when she chose to put together 10 Christmas boxes for the shoebox appeal and took cake to the residents of a local care home where her nan worked.

Suffolk Live News
TV
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ancient House team

Ipswich Borough Council

Could Ancient House become new Ipswich 'department store'?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Sterling Suffolk

Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Maja Anushka on the University of East Anglia campus, where she completed two degrees between 2017 and 2022

Opinion

I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old

Maja Anushka

Author Picture Icon