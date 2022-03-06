'We think you're brilliant': Ipswich girl wins holiday on Ant and Dec show

Dejah Robinson from Ipswich won a free holiday on last nights Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - Credit: ITV/SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich schoolgirl has won a free holiday from an Ant and Dec TV show in recognition of her random acts of kindness.

Dejah Robinson appeared on the happiest minute segment of Saturday Night Takeaway yesterday and won a free Takeaway Getaway holiday for spreading joy to people across the world with her handmade sunflowers.

Dejah Robinson and her handmade sunflowers - Credit: Archant

Speaking during the segment Dec said: "We know five years ago you began spreading joy with random acts of kindness. You have handed out 500 homemade sunflowers to strangers across the world, reaching as far as Antarctica, and we've got one here in the studio.

"Dejah, we think you're brilliant and you're getting a Takeaway Getaway!"

During the segment, Dejah could be seen hugging her mum in excitement.

Dejah made all of her glittery sunflowers by hand to help spread happiness across the county and eventually the world.

She began helping others back in 2017 when she chose to put together 10 Christmas boxes for the shoebox appeal and took cake to the residents of a local care home where her nan worked.