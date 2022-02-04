10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Breaking

A 10-year-old girl has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a BMW crashed into a parked car - Credit: Archant

A 10-year-old girl is in a "critical" condition in hospital after a BMW crashed into a parked car in Ipswich last night.

The driver of a BMW crashed into a parked car containing four people in Burlington Road last night (February 3) after it failed to stop for officers just after 7pm.

A 10-year-old girl, inside the parked car has been taken to Addenbrooke;s Hospital after she sustained serious head injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers had cause to request a black BMW 116i car to stop on London Road in the town centre, but the driver failed to do so.

"After a very short time, the BMW car drove into Burlington Road where it collided with a parked Daihatsu Sirion vehicle, containing a family of four people.

"A 10-year-old girl, inside the parked car, sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision and has been taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment."

The girl’s condition is described as critical.

The girl’s mother, father and a second, younger child have all gone to hospital to be checked over.

The male driver of the BMW car fled the scene and ran off in the direction of Civic Drive.

The man is described as black, in his 20s, around 5 feet 2 inches tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing a long black padded coat with a white emoji design on the hood, light coloured tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

Officers are still looking for the man at this time and police are concerned for his welfare and keen to trace his whereabouts.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference CAD 335 of yesterday, February 3.

Also, anybody who has seen a man fitting the description above are asked to contact police.



