News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:51 AM February 4, 2022
Updated: 7:48 AM February 4, 2022
A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

A 10-year-old girl has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a BMW crashed into a parked car - Credit: Archant

A 10-year-old girl is in a "critical" condition in hospital after a BMW crashed into a parked car in Ipswich last night. 

The driver of a BMW crashed into a parked car containing four people in Burlington Road last night (February 3) after it failed to stop for officers just after 7pm.  

A 10-year-old girl, inside the parked car has been taken to Addenbrooke;s Hospital after she sustained serious head injuries. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers had cause to request a black BMW 116i car to stop on London Road in the town centre, but the driver failed to do so.

"After a very short time, the BMW car drove into Burlington Road where it collided with a parked Daihatsu Sirion vehicle, containing a family of four people. 

"A 10-year-old girl, inside the parked car, sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision and has been taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment."

The girl’s condition is described as critical.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich home with £60k price tag is Suffolk's most popular property
  2. 2 Police cordon put in place outside Ipswich block of flats
  3. 3 Ipswich man stole gaming mouse from Amazon warehouse
  1. 4 'Pretty brutal' tree clearing along railway line prompts complaints
  2. 5 Teenager said 'life crumbled' following sexual assault allegations
  3. 6 Police refuse to say if engine fault mean cars can't be used in pursuits
  4. 7 Suspected arson at Ipswich caravan park
  5. 8 Roadwork traffic inconvenient for Ipswich drivers and businesses
  6. 9 Police cordon in place near town centre
  7. 10 10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

The girl’s mother, father and a second, younger child have all gone to hospital to be checked over.

The male driver of the BMW car fled the scene and ran off in the direction of Civic Drive.

The man is described as black, in his 20s, around 5 feet 2 inches tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing a long black padded coat with a white emoji design on the hood, light coloured tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

Officers are still looking for the man at this time and police are concerned for his welfare and keen to trace his whereabouts.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference CAD 335 of yesterday, February 3.  

Also, anybody who has seen a man fitting the description above are asked to contact police.


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Two men admit to stealing drugs in Claydon Pharmacy break-in

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Carmel Barker was married to husband Steve for 25 years in October. She leaves behind three sons and four granddaughters.

Obituary

Tributes to popular travel agent, 74, still making friends to the end

Abygail Fossett

person
The Norwich Road celebration is likely to take place arround Barrack Corner. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Suffolk Live News

Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
RuPaul's Drag Race stars visited Ipswich's Superbowl UK venue before their show

Suffolk Live News

RuPaul's Drag Race stars visit Ipswich arcade before show at Regent Theatre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon