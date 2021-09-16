Meet Tianna, Suffolk's youngest author

Published: 7:00 PM September 16, 2021

Tianna Okechukwu, from Copdock, was 10 when she wrote Hamsters Don't Get Lost, They Go On Adventures. - Credit: Chris Bedwell Photography www.chrisbedwell.net

A passionate young writer is celebrating the release of her debut book, written when she was just 10.

Tianna Okechukwu, from Copdock, has been hailed as Suffolk's youngest author with the release of Hamsters Don't Get Lost, They Go On Adventures.

The 32-paged illustrated book will be released on September 28, and will be found on the shelves of Waterstones and WHSmith.

The young writer wrote the book for children who have lost a beloved pet to cope with their grief, and says it is the first in a series of titles.

Now 11, the St Joseph's College pupil said: "I love English. my mum is an author as well and she inspired me to get into writing.

"I'm very proud of myself for writing a book, I'm a young author, it's cool."

Her love for writing has been supported by her family and teacher Wendy Windmill, who taught her for four years at Copdock Primary School.

Tianna said: "I like writing by hand, it feels a bit more exciting by hand.

"I would like to write mystery books."

On leaving Year 6, Tianna was told she could be "the next J.K.Rowling" from supportive teachers and friends.

The 11-year-old will donate 20% percent of her book sales to Autism Anglia, to support children like her younger brother Vlad, eight, who is profoundly autistic.

As well as juggling school, sports and art, Tianna is working on book two called Cats Don't Get Lost.

She added: "I hope they feel I have shared a message with people, which is that love doesn't get lost."

Tianna will head back to Copdock Primary School to talk about her novel on Friday and the family has a number of events and signings planned.

Her mum Corina said: "We're a family of authors here.

"Her teacher would every week give them three random words and ask them to make a story, they could be the craziest words but she would make a story within minutes.

"She has an individual writing style, if you got used to it you recognise it."

Corina said it was a "fantastic" feeling when they learned the book was being published.

"There was a bit of crying," she said.



