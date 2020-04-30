E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Land near popular golf course with plans for homes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 11:30 30 April 2020

A plot of land near Ipswich Golf Course with planning permission for six homes has been put up for sale for £950,000. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A plot of land near Ipswich Golf Course with planning permission for six homes has been put up for sale for £950,000. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A plot of land with planning permission for homes near Ipswich Golf Course has been put up for sale for nearly £1million.

The two-acre space off Purdis Farm Lane was given planning permission for six detached properties on appeal in August 2019.

The plans were initially rejected after council officers expressed concerns over the impact the development would have on the character and appearance of the area.

The site is located in Purdis Heath, which forms part or the Ipswich Heaths Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

However, on appeal, it was said that the development would not cause harm to its surroundings.

The conclusion said: “The site is within the physical limits boundary which is considered a sustainable location for development.

“Sufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that the appeal scheme would not result in harmful recreational pressure.”

Since the application was granted outline permission, the land has been put up for sale through Fenn Wright for £950,000.

Six detached homes, all of different sizes, are planned for the area. Each property will have a garage and garden space.

Planners KLH Architects said the application was “responsible and appropriate” which is “in keeping with, and seeks to preserve the character of the area”.

The firm also say a reptile habitat strip on the north side of the plans would “encourage the development of protected species as well as maintain the mature landscaping characteristics of the site and surrounding area”.

However at the time the initial application was submitted, the plans faced objection from the parish council, as well as residents.

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

