E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Great East Run 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:23 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 14 August 2020

Thousands of runner regularly enter the Great East Run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of runner regularly enter the Great East Run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Great East Run, the half-marathon which was due to be held in Ipswich next month, has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The event’s organisers have confirmed the 2020 edition of the Great East Run, which was scheduled for Sunday, September 20, will be “impossible” to hold given the Covid-19 restrictions likely to be in place.

Entrants to next month’s race will have the option to claim a refund or have a space reserved for the next event in September 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Organisers are in the process of contacting everyone who had signed up for the run by email with further information.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company, said: “We understand this will be disappointing news to all those who were planning to take part, but the safety of participants, spectators and of all those associated with the staging of the events is always our number one priority.

“Over the past few months we have worked hard to try and find a way to stage the Great East Run while observing social distancing rules and, most importantly, not impacting on our local NHS.

“However, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it’s not going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy, 12, grabbed by the neck in incident near Lidl and McDonald’s

A 12-year-old boy was shoved to the floor in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two cars crash outside Ipswich pub

Police have been called to a crash in Spring Road, Ipswich, after two cars collided outside the Brickmakers Arms. Picture: IAG

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS

Fears over jobs at River Island stores

River Island in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY