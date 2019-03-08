Video

Did you make it into our Great East Run video?

Waves of runners streamed out of Russell Road for the start of the Great East Run in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

More than 4,000 runners took on the Great East Run in Ipswich - can you see yourself in the sea of runners?

The streets of Ipswich were lined with the family and friends of the runners, along with members of the public out to cheer on everyone taking part Picture: ARCHANT The streets of Ipswich were lined with the family and friends of the runners, along with members of the public out to cheer on everyone taking part Picture: ARCHANT

Kicking off at 10am in Russell Road in the heart of the town, thousands of runners lined up to test themselves against the 13.1-mile course that took them through the town centre, along the waterfront, past the Orwell Bridge and into the Shotley Peninsula.

Are you one of the runners taking on the Great East Run? Can you see yourself in the pictures? Picture: ARCHANT Are you one of the runners taking on the Great East Run? Can you see yourself in the pictures? Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens for different running club jerseys were on display at the Great East Run Picture: ARCHANT Dozens for different running club jerseys were on display at the Great East Run Picture: ARCHANT

Every runner had a timing chip built into their race number so they got a time recorded for them by the organisers Picture: ARCHANT Every runner had a timing chip built into their race number so they got a time recorded for them by the organisers Picture: ARCHANT

The race was started by a chorus of air horns, blasted by Town manager Paul Lambert and Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry.

Some runners took part in fancy dress, others lugging full army packs on their backs - for many the half marathon in regular running clotes is challenging enough Picture: ARCHANT Some runners took part in fancy dress, others lugging full army packs on their backs - for many the half marathon in regular running clotes is challenging enough Picture: ARCHANT

While some may have finished the race in just over an hour, road closures across Ipswich are in place until 2pm to allow all runners to get around the course Picture: ARCHANT While some may have finished the race in just over an hour, road closures across Ipswich are in place until 2pm to allow all runners to get around the course Picture: ARCHANT

A record 4,000 runners entered this year's Great East Run. Picture: ARCHANT A record 4,000 runners entered this year's Great East Run. Picture: ARCHANT

Setting off in three waves, the elite runners were quick out the blocks, followed by two waves of casual runners pushing for personal bests or a first-ever finish for a half marathon.

Can you see yourself or your loves ones in the pack of runners for the Great East Run? Picture: ARCHANT Can you see yourself or your loves ones in the pack of runners for the Great East Run? Picture: ARCHANT

The fastest runners left in the orange wave at the front of the crowds for the third annual Great East Run. Picture: ARCHANT The fastest runners left in the orange wave at the front of the crowds for the third annual Great East Run. Picture: ARCHANT

Can you see yourself or your loved ones in the sea for joggers?