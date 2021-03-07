'Selfless' great grandmother of 20 was 'best nan in the world'

Published: 5:55 PM March 7, 2021

The matriarch of an Ipswich family, who was devoted to her six children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, has died after developing coronavirus.

Janet Alcock, 85, who suffered from a lung condition, received her first vaccination jab in December, however she tested positive for Covid on January 17 and died in hospital a day later.

Her huge family were devastated they couldn't be there for Janet in her final moments, as she went very suddenly, and have described her as "the most caring, loved and selfless person".

Janet with her grandchildren and their partners - Credit: Alcock family

Laura Calver, Janet's granddaughter, said: "Most people say they have the best nan in the world, but I genuinely believe I did. The love her entire family had for her was huge.

"Nan was very small in height and build but this was never evident in her love of food. Pre-Covid each Sunday nan would rotate around a different one of her six children’s houses for the day — she loved a roast dinner and the rota made sure she wouldn’t miss out."

Janet with the love of her life, husband Ivan, who died age 44 - Credit: Alcock family

Janet's husband Ivan, the 'love of her life', sadly died aged just 44, leaving her to raise the family on her own.

She lived in Chantry for 66 years and most of her children and their families still live in Ipswich, meaning they could all stay close over the years.

Her 21st great-grandchild is due on March 11.

Janet seeing one of her great-grandchildren during lockdown - Credit: Alcock family

Laura added: "Money was always tight for her particularly when raising a large family by herself, despite this she made sure no one ever missed out.

"Her selflessness continued as each of her great-grandchildren were born, she would save her pension to ensure she could give them something for their money boxes, and would always force the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have treats and sweets from her cupboard."

"She was the most selfless person and she would give her last penny away to make others happy — one of her favourite sayings is ‘there are no shops in heaven’ this was just her way of spoiling us all."

Janet's funeral was held on February 22, and she will be buried next to her husband on March 15.