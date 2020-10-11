Tributes paid to beloved Ipswich great-great grandmother who was ‘caring member’ of her community

Tributes have been paid to an Ipswich great great grandmother who was a lively and caring member of her community.

Barbara Renee Miller, neé Appleton, died on Monday, October 5, at the age of 87 in her family home in Ipswich, England.

Mrs Miller was born to Eileen and Joseph William Appleton on September 10, 1933 in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

As a young woman she served in the Royal Army from 1953-1954 and went on to work at a naval shipyard, where she added structural welds and rivets to the Royal Navy fleet.

Mrs Miller then moved abroad, relocating to California, USA where she resided for several years, and then to Madrid, Spain to support her family members serving in the armed forces.

Upon returning to England, Mrs Miller became known as a lively and caring member of the local community in her jobs as a London bus conductor and a pub bartender in Ipswich.

Mrs Miller’s grandson, Vincent Whitfield, said: “She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother who dedicated her life to spending time with her family.

“She was always looked up to as a source of wisdom and support for her family and those fortunate enough to be called her friends. She was an avid hiker who would often take her family members on nature walks at Felixstowe beach or through picturesque Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

“She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.”

Mr Whitfield said his grandmother was a spiritual woman who enjoyed studying religion and philosophy during her travels.

Mrs Miller is survived by her sister Mary as well as two children, nine grandchildren, six great grand children and one great-great grandaughter.

Her family say that friend are welcome to send flowers or in lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the NSPCC. Her memorial is being arranged by G.M. Taylor Independent Funeral Director, Queen’s Way, Ipswich.