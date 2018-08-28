Rain

Man who tried to rob Greggs at knifepoint jailed

PUBLISHED: 13:15 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 16 January 2019

Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob a Greggs Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 34-year-old man who brandished a knife at staff in an Ipswich branch of Greggs before trying to rob it is now behind bars.

The attack happened at Greggs in White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ELLIS BARKERThe attack happened at Greggs in White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ELLIS BARKER

Jonathan Bird, of Waterford Road, admitted attempted robbery at the White House Road branch of Greggs when he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court last week.

Bird burst into the bakery at around 4.30pm on December 11, the court heard.

He walked straight to the till and pulled out a knife from his pocket before demanding cash from a woman behind the counter.

She refused but Bird then tried to reach over the counter.

While she and another staff member raised the alarm the 34-year-old had vanished – without taking any money.

Police arrested him nearby and he was later charged with attempted robbery.

Detective Constable James Wilkinson praised the staff member who refused to hand over cash to Bird.

“The victim displayed great courage in refusing Bird’s demands – especially as he was holding a knife,” he said.

“By calling for help immediately and providing police with his description, she was able to assist us to find him as quickly as we did.

DC Wilkinson added: “The response of officers on the day of the incident ensured that Jonathan Bird was located and detained for this offence just ten minutes after it took place.

He continued: “I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Jonathan Bird and hope it acts as a deterrent to others that would consider threatening people in their place of work, or indeed in any situation.”

Bird was handed a prison sentence of 28 months, meaning he could spend the next two years in jail.

