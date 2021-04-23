Published: 2:31 PM April 23, 2021

The man's death is no longer being treated as suspicious - Credit: Paul Geater

The death of a man who was found unconscious outside a block of flats in Ipswich is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 2.10pm on Saturday, April 10, following reports that a man aged in his 20s had been found unconscious outside Griffin Court, in Brickfield Close.

Paramedics were called and the man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where he later died.

The death is still being treated as unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.