Changing room locker thief ordered to repay gym users

Fabio Sousa was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man has been convicted of a string of theft offences after he stole bank cards, cash and clothing from changing room lockers at an Ipswich gym.

Fabio Sousa was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £454.79 in compensation by magistrates last week.

Sousa, of Gymnasium Street, was charged with three counts of fraud by false representation and five counts of theft by finding after entering the changing rooms of an Ipswich gym on multiple occasions to steal items from lockers between February 5 and 11.

Three stolen bank cards were then used to fraudulently purchase goods worth a total of almost £45.

Officers carried out an investigation and arrested a man on February 15.

He was taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning and released under investigation before being charged with the offences.