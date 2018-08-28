Ipswich actor moves to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Sophia Capasso is in the spotlight playing a new character in EastEnders.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 06/12/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5824 (No. 5824) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 27th NOVEMBER 2018* Evie piles the pressure on Tiffany to give Keegan drugs Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH), Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 06/12/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5824 (No. 5824) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 27th NOVEMBER 2018* Evie piles the pressure on Tiffany to give Keegan drugs Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH), Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Sophia, aged 23 from Ipswich, plays new character Evie Steele, leader of a teenage drug gang targeting Albert Square.

She first aired as Evie on an episode of the soap on November 13 and has since been a feature of the BBC soap.

Sophia said: “I kind of fell into acting. I always enjoyed the arts and I wanted to restore paintings for a living before a became an actor. I got a role at a theatre and enjoyed it so I carried on.

“Getting the role on EastEnders was actually quite simple. My agent got me an audition and I went to that and then had a recall a week later.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 07/12/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5825 (No. 5825) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 27th NOVEMBER 2018* Evie is impressed by Tiffany Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH), Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 07/12/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5825 (No. 5825) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 27th NOVEMBER 2018* Evie is impressed by Tiffany Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH), Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

“I then went on holiday and kind of forgot about it until I got a call that I got the role as Evie.”

Sophia went to Kesgrave school because their art department’s reputation. She wanted to pursue her passion for arts further.

Now, in her biggest role yet, she wants to tell the story of her character Evie.

She said: “I think Evie knows how to read other people really well. She is quite bold and I think there is an interesting story behind that. I think Evie is just starting to get her claws into the show.”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 19/11/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5814 (No. 5814) - Picture Shows: *NOT FOR USE PRE-TX WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL* Evie tells Tiffany to deliver a package. Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH), Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 19/11/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5814 (No. 5814) - Picture Shows: *NOT FOR USE PRE-TX WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL* Evie tells Tiffany to deliver a package. Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH), Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes

Sophia has previously appeared on TV sets across the country on popular shows such as Holby City and Endeavour and has starred in a short film called Space Girls.

She also worked at Renaissance hairdressers in Ipswich before her role and still picks up the odd shift when she gets the chance and thinks she might have ended up being a hairdresser if she was not an actor.

She said: “I’ve grown up in a salon. I love everything to do with it. I love everyone that works there and I love the fact I can still work there.

“I also love that I have another skill that I can do when I’m not working as an actor. I’m sure I will end up picking up a few shifts when I am here over Christmas.”

Aged just 23, Sophia is very much at the start of her acting career.

When asked about her aspirations she said: “I want to keep telling stories that matter and that are important.

“Acting is a difficult business but if I can keep telling stories that people care about then I will be happy.”