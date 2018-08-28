Rain

Ipswich actor moves to Albert Square

PUBLISHED: 19:25 06 December 2018

Sophia Capasso is in the spotlight playing a new character in EastEnders.

Sophia, aged 23 from Ipswich, plays new character Evie Steele, leader of a teenage drug gang targeting Albert Square.

She first aired as Evie on an episode of the soap on November 13 and has since been a feature of the BBC soap.

Sophia said: “I kind of fell into acting. I always enjoyed the arts and I wanted to restore paintings for a living before a became an actor. I got a role at a theatre and enjoyed it so I carried on.

“Getting the role on EastEnders was actually quite simple. My agent got me an audition and I went to that and then had a recall a week later.

“I then went on holiday and kind of forgot about it until I got a call that I got the role as Evie.”

Sophia went to Kesgrave school because their art department’s reputation. She wanted to pursue her passion for arts further.

Now, in her biggest role yet, she wants to tell the story of her character Evie.

She said: “I think Evie knows how to read other people really well. She is quite bold and I think there is an interesting story behind that. I think Evie is just starting to get her claws into the show.”

Sophia has previously appeared on TV sets across the country on popular shows such as Holby City and Endeavour and has starred in a short film called Space Girls.

She also worked at Renaissance hairdressers in Ipswich before her role and still picks up the odd shift when she gets the chance and thinks she might have ended up being a hairdresser if she was not an actor.

She said: “I’ve grown up in a salon. I love everything to do with it. I love everyone that works there and I love the fact I can still work there.

“I also love that I have another skill that I can do when I’m not working as an actor. I’m sure I will end up picking up a few shifts when I am here over Christmas.”

Aged just 23, Sophia is very much at the start of her acting career.

When asked about her aspirations she said: “I want to keep telling stories that matter and that are important.

“Acting is a difficult business but if I can keep telling stories that people care about then I will be happy.”

