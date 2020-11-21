E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hairdresser found operating from converted garage during lockdown forced to close

PUBLISHED: 12:17 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 21 November 2020

An Ipswich hair salon owner has been ordered to close after working during the Covid-19 lockdown (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

An Ipswich hairdressers has been ordered to close after continuing to work during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ipswich Borough Council said it had issued a prohibition notice to the owner of Kutivz Kollection for operating a hair and beauty salon from their home garage.

Non-essential services, such as beauty salons, are not permitted to reopen until after the nationwide lockdown is lifted, which is expected to happen on December 2.

A spokesman for the council said: “The vast majority of businesses in the town are complying with the rules and making the town safer for everyone.

“We would much rather work to help businesses comply with the law but will issue prohibition notices and fixed penalty fines where regulations are being breached.”

