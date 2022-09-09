Ipswich's half marathon postponed after Queen's death

The Ipswich Half Marathon has been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon has been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The race was due to start at 9.30am on Sunday, September 11, at Portman Road.

The route was set to take runners past Ipswich landmarks such as the Waterfront, Orwell Bridge and the town centre.

However, following the news of the Queen's death, the event has been postponed.

A statement posted on the Jane Tomlinson's Run For All website read: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As the nation enters a period of mourning, we write to advise that the decision has been taken to postpone the Run For All Ipswich Half Marathon this weekend.

"When possible, we will provide further information about a new date for the event.

"All our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those associated with the Ipswich Half Marathon for their understanding and patience at this time."