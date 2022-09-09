News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich's half marathon postponed after Queen's death

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:39 PM September 9, 2022
Updated: 12:40 PM September 9, 2022
Thousands of runners took part in the Ipswich Half marathon last year

The Ipswich Half Marathon has been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon has been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The race was due to start at 9.30am on Sunday, September 11, at Portman Road.

The route was set to take runners past Ipswich landmarks such as the Waterfront, Orwell Bridge and the town centre.

However, following the news of the Queen's death, the event has been postponed.

A statement posted on the Jane Tomlinson's Run For All website read: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As the nation enters a period of mourning, we write to advise that the decision has been taken to postpone the Run For All Ipswich Half Marathon this weekend.

"When possible, we will provide further information about a new date for the event.

"All our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those associated with the Ipswich Half Marathon for their understanding and patience at this time."

Suffolk Live News
The Queen
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich has been closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Were you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pubs

9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
As tributes have poured in from Ipswich and beyond, a family have gathered to say goodbye to Isaac Turay.

Obituary

Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world

Abygail Fossett

person