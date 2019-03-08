How to avoid the road closure causing gridlock in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 07:21 10 October 2019
Archant
Ipswich's rush-hour traffic must find an alternative route for the next week as roadworks continue close to the town centre.
Traffic came to a standstill yesterday evening when drivers found a section of Handford Road, near the junction of Portman Road, was closed for repairs by UK Power Networks.
With five car parks on Portman Road alone, traffic very quickly ground to a halt around Ipswich Town's stadium, with other areas of the town affected by much heavier rush-hour traffic than usual.
You may also want to watch:
A notice for the roadworks says the work will run from October 9 until October 16 for "essential and immediate repairs".
UK Power Networks say the road is closed in the interest of safety.
Where are drivers being diverted?
A diversion route is in place for cars trying to reach the centre of town from the A1214, with drivers directed to take Yarmouth Road and Norwich Road before heading south on Civic Drive.
More congestion than usual is expected on these roads for the duration of the work.
Comments have been disabled on this article.