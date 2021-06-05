News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich has one of the lowest Covid infection rates in the country

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 12:42 PM June 5, 2021   
Ipswich has the lowest infection rate in Suffolk, and one of the lowest in England

Ipswich recorded just five cases of Covid last week, giving it one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

 The data shows there were five confirmed cases in the town in the week to May 31, down from 14 the previous week.

This equated to 3.7 cases per 100,000 people - putting the town joint 10th for the lowest rates in England, alongside South Derbyshire, Bolsover and Richmondshire.

At the bottom of the table, Ryedale in Yorkshire had zero cases.

West Suffolk was 13th from bottom with just eight cases, with Tendring, East Suffolk and Babergh following not far behind.

However, with concerns over the 'Indian' variant and a 75% rise in cases nationally, speculation is mounting that the final phase may be delayed by two weeks.

Multiple reports have also suggested plans to lift restrictions could be scaled down, with social distancing and the wearing of face coverings set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Ipswich News

