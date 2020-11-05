CCTV issued after men take rowing boat and try to steal alcohol
PUBLISHED: 13:57 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 05 November 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
CCTV images have been released by police after two men stole a rowing boat and tried to steal alcohol from a houseboat.
The incidents took place on the night of September 28, with the rowing boat being taken without consent from Ipswich Sea Cadets by two men between 10pm and 11pm.
The boat was taken across the water to Haven Marina, where two men entered a houseboat through an unlocked door and tried to steal alcohol from inside – before the occupant was awoken by them.
After being shouted at by the owner, the pair ran from the scene and left the rowing boat behind.
The first suspect is said to be white and around 5ft 8in tall – and was wearing an orange hoodie with black tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and grey trainers.
The second, said to look “slightly younger”, is also white and wore a light grey hoodie and black jeans.
A police spokeswoman said the two people pictured may be able to help police with their investigation.
Those who recognise the men pictured, or who have information on the incidents, should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting references 37/56572/20 or 37/56571/20.
