Namibian woman used fake Dutch passport to work as carer in Ipswich

Belinda Kandjirimuini was using a fake Dutch passport to gain employment in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Bonbridge

A Namibian woman has admitted posing as a Dutch national to gain employment as a carer in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Belinda Kandjirimuini was caught out when she applied for a healthcare assistant job using a fake passport and identification last July.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

She was charged with one count of holding a fake passport and ID card, two counts of using the false documents to gain employment and one count of using them to buy furniture on credit.

Prosecutor David Bryant said Kandjirimuini supplied a counterfeit passport to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) in order to acquire certificates for continued employment on July 20 last year.

A report was transmitted to the Met's Amberhill database of information on false identity documents, said Mr Bryant, who added: "A specialist document examiner then concluded it was counterfeit."

You may also want to watch:

When investigators tracked Kandjirimuini down to an address found on a shared council tax bill, she told them her real name and nationality, and presented an expired Namibian passport.

Mr Bryant said a loan and tenancy agreement were discovered in Kandjirimuini's false name, along with bank cards in both her genuine and fake identities.

She was charged with being in possession of a Dutch passport and ID card for use in connection with fraud, dishonestly making a false representation to the DBS to gain employment as a healthcare assistant, supplying a false passport and ID card to gain employment by BB Healthcare and using false ID to purchase furniture items on credit.

Mr Bryant invited magistrates to decline jurisdiction and send the matter to the crown court for sentencing.

John Hughes, representing Kandjirimuini, said credit should be given for her early admission of guilt.

Magistrates adjourned the case until a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on a later date.

They ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service, and include the possibility of imprisonment, in the meantime.

Kandjirimuini, of Henslow Road, Ipswich, was released on unconditional bail.