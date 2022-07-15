Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a field near Ipswich this afternoon.

Six Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to a field off Ashbocking Road in Henley, a few miles north of Ipswich, at 2.34pm.

Engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Leiston and Stowmarket stations were in attendance.

Six fire crews from Ipswich and surrounding area have been in attendance at a field fire this afternoon in #henley 🚒🔥 As the temperature rises please remember to be #wildfireaware and be careful when outside. pic.twitter.com/jAsR8Ju2Uo — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) July 15, 2022

A stop was called by the fire service at 4.08pm, though some appliances remained on scene.

Posting on Twitter, the fire service urged people to take care outside in the heat.