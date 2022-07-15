News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:52 PM July 15, 2022
The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich

The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a field near Ipswich this afternoon.

Six Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to a field off Ashbocking Road in Henley, a few miles north of Ipswich, at 2.34pm.

Engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Leiston and Stowmarket stations were in attendance.

A stop was called by the fire service at 4.08pm, though some appliances remained on scene.

Posting on Twitter, the fire service urged people to take care outside in the heat.

