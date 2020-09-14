E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New map shows what’s been found in your own Ipswich neighbourhood

PUBLISHED: 16:39 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 14 September 2020

Christchurch Mansion and Ipswich Museum staff have created a new interactive map of the town Picture: JULIE KEMP/iWitness

Christchurch Mansion and Ipswich Museum staff have created a new interactive map of the town Picture: JULIE KEMP/iWitness

JULIE KEMP

What is notable about the part of Ipswich where you live? Does your street have any notable former residents – or has anyone dug up any ancient relics in the garden of a nearby home?

Ipswich museums have put together a new interactive map of the town so people can see instantly what has been found in their part of the town.

Staff from the Museum and Christchurch Mansion love welcoming visitors on Heritage Open Days, but as things are a little different this year, they thought they’d try something new too.

To coincide with the national festival, people can explore the town’s past through the new interactive digital map. It shows objects from the museum collections which were made, found, used and lost in Ipswich. Just click on each marker to find out more.

The museums want visitors to be curious about Ipswich and its past, and to get a sense of place from the museum collections. Ipswich Makerspace member Phil Willis helped to create the original version of the map, which featured in the 2018 exhibition You Are Here: The Making of Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ipswich museums reopen after lockdown

Portfolio holder for museums Carole Jones said: “The map is a wonderful way to discover more about Ipswich’s past. Our town has a fascinating history and it’s great that people will be able to explore the museum collections through their connections to places in Ipswich.”

Collections and Learning Curator Melanie Hollis said: “What’s lovely about the map is that you don’t have to read pages and pages of information to find out more about the town - these little snippets of the past, about people who used to live here, make it quite fun to explore and to build up a picture of Ipswich’s history.”

Ipswich museums will be adding more objects to the map now that it’s online, so you can keep coming back and finding out more about the town around us and under our feet.

Discover the map here.

Both Ipswich Museum in the High Street and Christchurch Mansion are open to the public again now – but visitors need to book tickets online in advance to ensure that there is space for them when they arrive. The visit to the Mansion includes the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk show.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Strand reopens after serious collision involving two people and car

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

CCTV appeal after purse stolen from Boots store in Ipswich

Police would like to speak to a woman suspected of stealing a purse in Boots in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Strand reopens after serious collision involving two people and car

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

CCTV appeal after purse stolen from Boots store in Ipswich

Police would like to speak to a woman suspected of stealing a purse in Boots in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Jury considers verdicts in Ipswich attempted murder trial

St Helen's Street, Ipswich, near to where the incident happened. Picture: ARCHANT

New map shows what’s been found in your own Ipswich neighbourhood

Christchurch Mansion and Ipswich Museum staff have created a new interactive map of the town Picture: JULIE KEMP/iWitness

Brightly-coloured mural gives ‘shop of lovely stuff’ a funky new look

Rockafella Industries owner Annie Debrick. Picture: ANNIE DEBRICK