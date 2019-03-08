E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you see yourself in our Ipswich High School colour run gallery?

PUBLISHED: 05:29 07 September 2019

Children and staff at Ipswich High School took part in a colour run to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A cloud of colour exploded over part of Suffolk thanks to Ipswich High School students.

Students aged between five and 16 ran their mile-long course through station after station of coloured powder at the independent school in Woolverstone.

Peter Taylor, director of sport, said: "It was great to see the whole school community come together for the colour run.

"Just as we had hoped, there were lots of smiles on faces and laughter as the pupils took part while raising funds for a worthy cause."

The run was part of the fundraising efforts of a team of four staff members and Sixth Former Maddie Shelley, who are taking part in a 400-mile cycle ride from Venice to Rome in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice next week.

Mr Taylor added: "Each of us taking part in the bike ride has a fundraising target of £2,200.

"We're incredibly grateful to the school as we are being allowed to take part in the challenge during term-time."

