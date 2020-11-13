School plants 11,000 daffodil bulbs to create spectacular sea of yellow

Sixth form students planting daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Hundreds of pupils are planting 11,000 daffodil bulbs at Ipswich High School in a bid to create a “stunning spectacle” for spring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 1 and Year 2 pupils get ready to plant daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL Year 1 and Year 2 pupils get ready to plant daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

More than 400 day and boarding pupils, aged between five and 18, donned wellington boots and grabbed trowels on Wednesday, November 11 to plant the bulbs along the Woolverstone Hall school’s 500-metre driveway.

It is part of the refurbishment of boarding facilities at the independent school, which is being carried out by Hills Building Group - with Thompson and Morgan supplying thousands of King Alfred daffodil bulbs.

MORE: School in Ipswich joins forces with NHS to record drama of Covid-19 crisis

The school says the daffodils will be an “impressive sight” when they blooms into an “avenue of yellow” in spring 2021 - just as final phase of The Dairy House, the school’s boarding facility, is completed.

A Year 5 pupil at Ipswich High School collecting daffodil bulbs ready to plant. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL A Year 5 pupil at Ipswich High School collecting daffodil bulbs ready to plant. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Rob Hastings, head of sixth form and boarding at Ipswich High School, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the school community to get together and undertake a project which will enhance our shared environment and provide a stunning spectacle for those in the local area.

“In the past, we have had a tradition whereby all new Year 7 pupils would plant a bulb along the driveway to welcome them into our school.

“It is wonderful to see this tradition reinstated again.

MORE: School in Ipswich collects sanitary products to tackle hygiene poverty

John Mann, construction director at Hills Group, holding model of The Dairy House. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL John Mann, construction director at Hills Group, holding model of The Dairy House. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

“In addition, our current boarders, and those taking residence in the new section of The Dairy House, will have an incredible view of the daffodils from the windows of our boarding house.”

Alice, Ipswich High School’s eco prefect, added: “As well as providing an amazing sight when we arrive at school, the daffodils will also provide food for pollinators, such as bees.

You may also want to watch:

“Over the past few years there has been a lot in the news about the decline in the UK’s bee population.

“Without bees, we might not have flowers, fruits, vegetables, and other plants. They play such an important part in our world.”

Dairy House refurbishment

Hills Building Group has been working on The Dairy House refurbishment scheme since March 2019.

The first phase of the Grade II listed building’s restoration was completed in September 2020.

The second phase will comprise a part refurbishment of the existing stables and outbuildings, together with a new single storey extension.

Sympathetically restored, it will provide accommodation for an additional 39 boarders including ensuite facilities, as well as a kitchen, study rooms and a generous social space.

Once completed, the boarding facility will be able to sleep a total of 59 boarders.

Construction director Jon Mann said: “We have enjoyed working with Ipswich High School in the construction of their boarding house and this is an excellent way of marking that relationship.

“The refurbishment of The Dairy House has been an extremely interesting project to be involved with.

“It has involved the adaption of a listed building into high quality accommodation and the construction of a new building to blend into the existing landscape and location.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the school and the professional team to achieve this fantastic facility in these very challenging times.”