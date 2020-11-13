E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

School plants 11,000 daffodil bulbs to create spectacular sea of yellow

PUBLISHED: 19:34 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 13 November 2020

Sixth form students planting daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Sixth form students planting daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

Hundreds of pupils are planting 11,000 daffodil bulbs at Ipswich High School in a bid to create a “stunning spectacle” for spring.

Year 1 and Year 2 pupils get ready to plant daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOLYear 1 and Year 2 pupils get ready to plant daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

More than 400 day and boarding pupils, aged between five and 18, donned wellington boots and grabbed trowels on Wednesday, November 11 to plant the bulbs along the Woolverstone Hall school’s 500-metre driveway.

It is part of the refurbishment of boarding facilities at the independent school, which is being carried out by Hills Building Group - with Thompson and Morgan supplying thousands of King Alfred daffodil bulbs.

MORE: School in Ipswich joins forces with NHS to record drama of Covid-19 crisis

The school says the daffodils will be an “impressive sight” when they blooms into an “avenue of yellow” in spring 2021 - just as final phase of The Dairy House, the school’s boarding facility, is completed.

A Year 5 pupil at Ipswich High School collecting daffodil bulbs ready to plant. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOLA Year 5 pupil at Ipswich High School collecting daffodil bulbs ready to plant. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Rob Hastings, head of sixth form and boarding at Ipswich High School, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the school community to get together and undertake a project which will enhance our shared environment and provide a stunning spectacle for those in the local area.

“In the past, we have had a tradition whereby all new Year 7 pupils would plant a bulb along the driveway to welcome them into our school.

“It is wonderful to see this tradition reinstated again.

MORE: School in Ipswich collects sanitary products to tackle hygiene poverty

John Mann, construction director at Hills Group, holding model of The Dairy House. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOLJohn Mann, construction director at Hills Group, holding model of The Dairy House. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

“In addition, our current boarders, and those taking residence in the new section of The Dairy House, will have an incredible view of the daffodils from the windows of our boarding house.”

Alice, Ipswich High School’s eco prefect, added: “As well as providing an amazing sight when we arrive at school, the daffodils will also provide food for pollinators, such as bees.

You may also want to watch:

“Over the past few years there has been a lot in the news about the decline in the UK’s bee population.

“Without bees, we might not have flowers, fruits, vegetables, and other plants. They play such an important part in our world.”

Dairy House refurbishment

Hills Building Group has been working on The Dairy House refurbishment scheme since March 2019.

The first phase of the Grade II listed building’s restoration was completed in September 2020.

The second phase will comprise a part refurbishment of the existing stables and outbuildings, together with a new single storey extension.

Sympathetically restored, it will provide accommodation for an additional 39 boarders including ensuite facilities, as well as a kitchen, study rooms and a generous social space.

Once completed, the boarding facility will be able to sleep a total of 59 boarders.

Construction director Jon Mann said: “We have enjoyed working with Ipswich High School in the construction of their boarding house and this is an excellent way of marking that relationship.

“The refurbishment of The Dairy House has been an extremely interesting project to be involved with.

“It has involved the adaption of a listed building into high quality accommodation and the construction of a new building to blend into the existing landscape and location.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the school and the professional team to achieve this fantastic facility in these very challenging times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Huge stockpile equivalent to 11,000 containers of PPE builds at Port of Felixstowe

11,000 TEU of PPE is currently being stored at the Port of Felixstowe, it is understood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School plants 11,000 daffodil bulbs to create spectacular sea of yellow

Sixth form students planting daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Anti-bullying week: 9 signs someone you know might be being bullied

WIth children back in school, following a lengthy time at home due to lockdown, many children may be susceptible to bullying from their peers Picture: Getty Images

692 new Covid infections in a week recorded in Suffolk

Covid-19 test centre signs approaching Ipswich Park and Ride Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Evenings at Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 in Days Gone By

Standing at the bar at the Emperor inn in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT