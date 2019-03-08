Vegetable cakes? Gateau't of here!

Finalists, judge Fiona Murphy and staff from Ipswich High School after this year's Great British Bake Off themed competition Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Vegetables might not be the first ingredients that come to mind when baking, but these Ipswich High School students showed they have what it takes to bake in a Great British Bake-Off style contest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mrs Condon (Daisy’s mum) decorating her carrot and courgette cake with lime curd and lime basil cream Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mrs Condon (Daisy’s mum) decorating her carrot and courgette cake with lime curd and lime basil cream Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The competition at the independent school in Woolverstone was for Year 8 students and their mums and themed on a "celebration of vegetables".

Both pupils and parents were asked to create and decorate an inventive cake using local vegetables for under £12, judged by the chief baker of a local baking company.

It was a race against time for the budding bakers, who had three hours to finish their cakes, judged on taste and decoration, while displaying a recipe with the full list of ingredients and costs, alongside a drawing of their idea.

Winning pupil Olivia Pryke went bold with a pea and vanilla sponge with lemon buttercream, while Sophie Brady whipped up a parsnip, white chocolate and orange sponge to claim the prize for the mums.

Pupils and their mums took part in this year's Ipswich High School Bake-off competition Picture: RACHEL EDGE Pupils and their mums took part in this year's Ipswich High School Bake-off competition Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Taking home prizes including a signed Mary Berry cook book, Olivia said: "I was so surprised to have my cake chosen and to win this year's bake off.

"It's been so much fun baking alongside my mum and the other finalists."

You may also want to watch:

Other cakes included a two-tier chocolate and beetroot cake by student Daisy Condon, while winner Olivia's mum was popular with her cucumber and lemon sponge with gin icing, which judge Fiona Murphy said she was a big fan of.

Isabella Brady, Daisy Condon and Olivia Pryke wait as their creations are judged Picture: RACHEL EDGE Isabella Brady, Daisy Condon and Olivia Pryke wait as their creations are judged Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The chief baker of Cavendish-based Moo Moo Cakes added: "I jumped at the chance to come.

"I thought: 'what a privilege to be asked to come to this amazing school and judge these amazing creations'.

"I have been so impressed with the brave flavour combinations and the attention to detail.

"It was really hard to choose the two winners and I think everyone should be really proud of their bakes."

Clarissa Thomas, head of food science at Ipswich High School, said: "It was a fantastic final and we loved the brief that Fiona from Moo Moo Cakes gave the finalists.

"Baking with vegetables can be tricky but all of the finalists took it in their stride and created some fabulous cakes.

"Well done to all of our finalists and to this year's winners."