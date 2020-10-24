School in Ipswich collects sanitary products to tackle hygiene poverty

Caring Ipswich High School students teamed up with women at Felixstowe’s Prominent PR to collect sanitary products for those facing “unacceptable” hygiene poverty.

Year 10 students joined forces with the public relations firm to collect sanitary products as well as toothbrushes, soaps, shampoo, deodorant and shower gel for women in the area struggling to afford basic toiletries.

The items will be distributed by The Hygiene Bank, a charity which gives out new, unused and in-date hygiene basics, beauty, personal care and cleaning essentials to those most in need.

Keira Booty, PR executive at Prominent, set up a collection point at her office in January after finding out about the charity.

“Being clean shouldn’t be a luxury or a privilege but there are girls all over the country who can’t even afford sanitary protection and have to improvise using scrunched up loo roll or socks,” she said.

“This is just unacceptable and has become a hidden crisis in the UK – something people just do not speak about.

“Buying the basics when we need them is something most of us take for granted.

“At Prominent, the majority of our team is female and we felt that this was a charity that resonated.”

Christelle Savary - head of French at Ipswich High School, who organised the collection - said: “At the beginning of September, I read the article in The Week Junior about the The Hygiene Bank and was really touched by it.

“Prominent was our nearest collection point and it seemed very fitting to be working with a team of women there who felt as concerned as we did by the plight of other females not as lucky as we are.”

A spokeswoman for The Hygiene Bank said: “The reality of low income is that it restricts people’s options, leaving them caught between being able to heat their home, pay their rent, eat or be clean.

“This grip of poverty strips people of their dignity.”

People with new, unused and in-date products to donate can leave them in the collection box outside Prominent PR’s office at Unit 6, Gulpher Business Park, Gulpher Road, Felixstowe IP11 9RB.