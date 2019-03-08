E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich High School closed after burst water main

PUBLISHED: 12:46 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 15 November 2019

Ipswich High School is expected to open again on Monday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich High School is expected to open again on Monday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A top Suffolk independent school has had to send students home after a burst water main close to the grounds.

Ipswich High School's Woolverstone campus has had to close following a burst water main on the school grounds Picture: GREGG BROWNIpswich High School's Woolverstone campus has had to close following a burst water main on the school grounds Picture: GREGG BROWN

The water problem was discovered this morning on the school's grounds in Woolverstone in the Shotley peninsula.

The burst has left pupils and staff at the school with no water, leading staff to send pupils home for the rest of the day - with hopes the school will resume usual classes on Monday.

Michelle Emmerson-Grey, director of marketing and communications at the school, said: "We have experienced a burst water main within the vicinity of the school grounds.

"As the incident has only occurred this morning, we are still looking into the cause of the matter.

"The damage is confined to the water main itself and the only impact on Woolverstone Hall and the pupils is the loss of water.

"The care of our pupils is our priority and parents have been informed of the current situation, with school closing at lunchtime today.

"We hope school will resume as usual on Monday morning and we will update our website with further information for parents across the weekend."

Most Read

Tragic video shows shark carcass washed up on Felixstowe beach

A whale has been washed up on Felixstowe beach. Picture: ALAN BOYLE/ EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Burton and Dorothy Perkins to exit town centre - to make way for a new shoe shop

The Burton/Dorothy Perkins store in Tavern Street Ipswich is due to close early in 2020. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tragic video shows shark carcass washed up on Felixstowe beach

A whale has been washed up on Felixstowe beach. Picture: ALAN BOYLE/ EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Burton and Dorothy Perkins to exit town centre - to make way for a new shoe shop

The Burton/Dorothy Perkins store in Tavern Street Ipswich is due to close early in 2020. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Non-League Podcast: ’The things players will say to get out of training!’ Some great stories this week!

Jamie Bradbury and 'Macca' McConnell

Ipswich High School closed after burst water main

Ipswich High School is expected to open again on Monday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Duchess of Cambridge returns to East Anglia for EACH visit

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, visits the East Anglian Children's Hospice in Ipswich to officially open the Treehouse. The Duchess of Cambridge delivers her speech.

More rain to come this weekend – and a flood alert is in place

Parts of Suffolk flooded yesterday because of the excessive rainfall Picture: GLORIA BROWN

Get your hands on a skateboard signed by Ed Sheeran

You can get your hands on one of Hoax's skateboard which has been signed by Ed Sheeran. Picture: NIC MINNS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists