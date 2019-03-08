Ipswich High School closed after burst water main

A top Suffolk independent school has had to send students home after a burst water main close to the grounds.

The water problem was discovered this morning on the school's grounds in Woolverstone in the Shotley peninsula.

The burst has left pupils and staff at the school with no water, leading staff to send pupils home for the rest of the day - with hopes the school will resume usual classes on Monday.

Michelle Emmerson-Grey, director of marketing and communications at the school, said: "We have experienced a burst water main within the vicinity of the school grounds.

"As the incident has only occurred this morning, we are still looking into the cause of the matter.

"The damage is confined to the water main itself and the only impact on Woolverstone Hall and the pupils is the loss of water.

"The care of our pupils is our priority and parents have been informed of the current situation, with school closing at lunchtime today.

"We hope school will resume as usual on Monday morning and we will update our website with further information for parents across the weekend."