E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cash and bank cards stolen from elderly man in Ipswich during distraction burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:40 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 24 June 2020

Police were called to Hogarth Road in Ipswich following a suspected distraction burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to Hogarth Road in Ipswich following a suspected distraction burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An elderly man in Ipswich had his wallet stolen in a reported distraction burglary.

The burglary happened on Monday, June 22 at around 8.20pm at a property in Hogarth Road.

An unknown male knocked on a door of an elderly resident, asking to borrow a screwdriver.

The male offender was let into the home, and as he did he patted the victim on the lower back.

Later that evening, the victim noticed his wallet containing cash and bank cards were missing from his back pocket.

The male offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 9inches, was of stocky build, with short or cropped black hair, wearing blue jeans and a dark jumper. He pulled up on a dark coloured bicycle.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/34823/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Ipswich man, 21, to face trial over rape allegation

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cash and bank cards stolen from elderly man in Ipswich during distraction burglary

Police were called to Hogarth Road in Ipswich following a suspected distraction burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The lack of opportunities for black people is a massive problem’ - Dyer on the Rooney Rule

Kieron Dyer hopes to move into management one day. Picture: ROSS HALLS

219 laptops given to Ipswich Academy students as ‘digital divide’ fears grow

Abbie Thorrington, principal at Ipswich Academy. Picture: SPRING