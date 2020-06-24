Cash and bank cards stolen from elderly man in Ipswich during distraction burglary

An elderly man in Ipswich had his wallet stolen in a reported distraction burglary.

The burglary happened on Monday, June 22 at around 8.20pm at a property in Hogarth Road.

An unknown male knocked on a door of an elderly resident, asking to borrow a screwdriver.

The male offender was let into the home, and as he did he patted the victim on the lower back.

Later that evening, the victim noticed his wallet containing cash and bank cards were missing from his back pocket.

The male offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 9inches, was of stocky build, with short or cropped black hair, wearing blue jeans and a dark jumper. He pulled up on a dark coloured bicycle.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/34823/20.