Audi driver had no memory of crashing car after mixing alcohol and sleeping pill

Suffolk police had made 161 arrests by New Year's Day as part of an annual campaign against drink and drug-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A drink-driver could not recall crashing 100 metres from home after mixing alcohol with prescription drugs.

Hywell Evans, 35, of The Street, Holbrook, was among the latest drink-drivers to appear in court during Suffolk Constabulary's annual Christmas crackdown.

Evans, who crashed an Audi A1 into a fence in Ipswich Road at about 3am on December 20, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday to admit driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

The court heard Evans drank six pints that evening and took a sleeping tablet before going to bed, but could only then recall waking up with a sore arm in a police cell.

John Hughes, mitigating, said the self-employed engineer worked nights on the London Underground and was prescribed medication for trouble sleeping.

He said Evans was mortified by what happened, but recalled nothing before waking up in custody, including telling an officer he drove to buy cigarettes.

The former soldier in the Army Air Corps was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £500.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Parfitt, 70, of Milden Road, Ipswich, was reported to police for driving away from the Mermaid pub after drinking four glasses of wine.

The carpenter's Renault Kangoo was pulled over at 10.11pm on Christmas Eve in Hadleigh Road.

After admitting driving with 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, Parfitt told the court he was not used to drinking, but felt depressed about being alone after losing his wife a few months ago.

He told magistrates he relied on driving for work and could not afford to live off his state pension, but the bench said they had to ban him for two years - also imposing a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity sessions.

Troy Rampley, 36, of Boulters Close, Stowmarket, thought he was still under the limit and felt capable of driving his Volkswagen EOS on Christmas Day.

He admitted drink-driving after being stopped in Cormorant Drive at about 11.45pm and giving a reading of 43mcg.

Rampley was disqualified for 12 months and fined £300.

By New Year's Eve, Suffolk police had made 161 arrests in the month since the annual Christmas drink-driving campaign began.

Of those, 81 were on suspicion of drink-driving, 74 were for drug-driving and six were for both.