Nostalgia: Mud, glorious mud for cyclo-cross riders tackling Holywells Park circuit

Some found it easier to just carry their bikes rather then push Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Muddy trails, steep hills and loose dirt - these riders put their skills to the test as they raced around Holywells Park in a cyclo-cross race 40 years ago.

A nice reprieve from heading uphill Picture: ARCHANT A nice reprieve from heading uphill Picture: ARCHANT

Using slightly modified road bikes to navigate round the challenging course, riders faced a series of wooded trails, tackling different obstacles on a short course with many laps.

The riders showing signs of fatigue as they push to keep up Picture: ARCHANT The riders showing signs of fatigue as they push to keep up Picture: ARCHANT

These races often take place in the autumn and winter months of the year and can be seen to be similar to other forms of bicycle racing such as cross-country cycling and mountain bike racing.

The riders persevered riding up one of the many hills during the race Picture: ARCHANT The riders persevered riding up one of the many hills during the race Picture: ARCHANT

From our gallery you can see riders dismounting and either pushing or carrying their bikes up the hills of sections of the course, which is quite common when navigating these tricky tracks.

The winner taking the chequered flag Picture: ARCHANT The winner taking the chequered flag Picture: ARCHANT

Races typically last between 30 minutes to an hour with the distance varying, with the emphasis is on the competitors' stamina and endurance.

The pack navigating through rough ground on the trail Picture: ARCHANT The pack navigating through rough ground on the trail Picture: ARCHANT

Did you take part in 1980? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk