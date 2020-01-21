Nostalgia: Mud, glorious mud for cyclo-cross riders tackling Holywells Park circuit
PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 January 2020
Archant
Muddy trails, steep hills and loose dirt - these riders put their skills to the test as they raced around Holywells Park in a cyclo-cross race 40 years ago.
Using slightly modified road bikes to navigate round the challenging course, riders faced a series of wooded trails, tackling different obstacles on a short course with many laps.
These races often take place in the autumn and winter months of the year and can be seen to be similar to other forms of bicycle racing such as cross-country cycling and mountain bike racing.
From our gallery you can see riders dismounting and either pushing or carrying their bikes up the hills of sections of the course, which is quite common when navigating these tricky tracks.
Races typically last between 30 minutes to an hour with the distance varying, with the emphasis is on the competitors' stamina and endurance.
