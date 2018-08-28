Why the Bus Shelter Ipswich needs your vote

As temperatures take a dip, homelessness is at the forefront of everyone’s mind as they imagine what it would like to live on the street.

This is why the Bus Shelter Ipswich, which is aiming to reduce the amount of rough sleepers in the town, is urging people to vote for them in a national competition.

The winner of the ‘HotelsThatHelp’ £1,000 giveaway will be the community organisation that receives the highest number of votes.

Gareth Brenland from the Bus Shelter Ipswich, says winning the £1,000 would help with the everyday running costs of their bus which provides 24-hour support to the homeless in Ipswich.

Mr Brenland said: “We don’t get government or local authority funding we rely on the support of the public.

“Homelessness is not just a problem in Ipswich, it is a nationwide problem that is growing because of a lack of funding.”

Mr Brenland is encouraged by the number of votes that the Bus Shelter have received so far but doesn’t want to get complacent, all votes must be cast by January 5, 2019.

To find out more about the Bus Shelter Ipswich,including how to vote in the HotelsThatHelp poll, please visit their Facebook page.