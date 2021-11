Homes in Ipswich are without electricity after a power cut (file photo)

Almost 150 homes in Ipswich are without electricity after a power cut was reported.

UK Power Networks has cut off electricity to homes in and around the California area as engineers fix an issue.

The outage was first reported in the early hours of this morning.

According to UK Power Networks' online tracker, 148 properties have been affected.

The power is expected to be back on between 1.30pm and 2pm.