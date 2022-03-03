News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
More than 1,000 Ipswich homes left without electricity after power cut

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:59 AM March 3, 2022
UK Power Networks are working to fix a power cut that has left more than 1,000 homes in Ipswich without electricity 

UK Power Networks is working to fix a power cut that has left more than 1,000 homes in Ipswich without electricity - Credit: PA

More than 1,000 homes in Ipswich have been left without electricity after a power cut this morning. 

Engineers from UK Power Networkshave been dispatched to fix the issue, which is affecting a total of 1,193 properties in the town.

Some of the roads affected by the power cut include Foxhall Road, Felixstowe Road, Norwich Road and Portman Road.

A statement on UK Power Network's website says an underground electricity cable fault on its high voltage network has caused the power cuts. 

It is estimated that power will be back on between 12pm and 1pm today.

UK Power Networks has been approached for a comment.  

